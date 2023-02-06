Firearm Seized in Hanover

One man was arrested on Sunday, February 05, following the seizure of one .45 Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven .45 rounds of ammunition on the Ramble main road in Hanover.
Reports from the Ramble Police are that about 1:00 a.m., lawmen were conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation in the area, when the driver of a motorcycle was signaled to stop. He was accosted, searched and the weapon was found in his possession.
He was subsequently arrested on reasonable suspicion of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.