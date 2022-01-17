Firearm Seized in Clarendon

FIREARM AND AMMUNITION SEIZED SANTA CRUZ, ST. ELIZABETH
FIREARM AND AMMUNITION SEIZED SANTA CRUZ, ST. ELIZABETH

One firearm and several rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation in the Gayle community of Clarendon on Friday, January 14. Four persons were arrested for Reasonable Suspicion of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 3:00 p.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area; during which a premises was searched and one Glock pistol with a magazine affixed containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition found in a bedroom. A further search was conducted and fifty 9mm rounds, CA $1960, US $250, JM $312, 000 and GBP 120 were found in a safe owned by the occupant. An additional magazine containing seven 9mm rounds was also found inside the house.

The identities of the persons detained are being withheld pending further investigations. .

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com