Firearm Seized in Clarendon

One firearm and several rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation in the Gayle community of Clarendon on Friday, January 14. Four persons were arrested for Reasonable Suspicion of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 3:00 p.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area; during which a premises was searched and one Glock pistol with a magazine affixed containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition found in a bedroom. A further search was conducted and fifty 9mm rounds, CA $1960, US $250, JM $312, 000 and GBP 120 were found in a safe owned by the occupant. An additional magazine containing seven 9mm rounds was also found inside the house.

The identities of the persons detained are being withheld pending further investigations. .