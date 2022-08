Firearm Seized in Bog Walk, St. Catherine

A team of officers assigned to the Counter-Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) seized one one shotgun during an operation on Swamp Lane, Bog Walk, St. Catherine on Tuesday, August 16.

Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that about 5:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area, when a premises was searched and the illegal firearm was found inside the roof.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.