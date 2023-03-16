Firearm Seized During Attempted Robbery of Police Officer in St Catherine

The police in St Catherine seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an attempted robbery of an off duty police officer on Old Harbour Road on Wednesday afternoon.
According to reports, around 1:15 p.m., armed men reportedly attempted to rob one of two off-duty police officers who were conducting business in a plaza in Spanish Town.
One of the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle, during which one officer and the other robber were wounded. During the process, a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges was seized.
The injured men were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Investigation continues.