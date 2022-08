Firearm Found Inside A Glove in St. James

One Tanfoglio .25 pistol with a magazine containing three .25 cartridges was seized during an operation in Salt Spring, St. James on Wednesday, August 10.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., members of the Joint Anti-gang Task Force conducted an operation in the area. During the search of a premises, the firearm and ammunition were found.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

Investigations continue.