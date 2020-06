The Trelawny Police charged one man with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an operation in Clarks Town in the parish on Tuesday, June 02.

Charged is Nicardo Skinner, 30, a farmer of Clarks Town, Trelawny.

Reports from the Clarks Town Police are that about 5:30 a.m., the Police searched premises in the community; one Beretta pistol and four 9mm cartridges were seized. Skinner was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.