Firearm and Ammuniton Seizure in St. James

The St. James Police seized two firearms, including an M4 rifle, during an operation in Granville, St. James on Friday, March 25.

Reports are that about 6:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched and the rifle, along with one 9mm pistol, 34 assorted rounds of ammunition, and a ballistic vest were found.

No one was arrested, however, the investigation continues.