Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Westmoreland

Police personnel attached to the Westmoreland Proactive Investigations Unit are being commended by their divisional commander following the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition at Goldsmith Lane in the parish on Tuesday, December 27.

Reports are that about 12:15 p.m., the team was on an intelligence-led operation in the community when they accosted two men. The men were searched and the firearm—a Glock 26 pistol fitted with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition—was taken from one of them.

Both men were arrested. Their identities are being withheld as the Savanna-la-Mar Police continue their investigation.

