Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland Police seized a firearm in Three Mile River District, Frome, in the parish on Sunday, August 14.

Reports are that a search warrant was executed at the premises during a special operation. During the search of the house, one homemade handgun and three 12-guage cartridges were found inside a bedroom.

The occupant of the house was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.