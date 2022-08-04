Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in St. James

One firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation at Middle Road in Adelphi in St. James on Wednesday, August 03.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch are that at about 8:00 a.m., police officers conducted an operation in the area where several premises were searched. The search yielded one 9mm Ruger .44 Magnum revolver with three 9mm rounds of ammunition that were found in a heavyily vegetated area.

Investigations continue.