Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in St. Catherine

One Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine fitted with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized during a Vehicular Check Point on the South Borough main road in St. Catherine on Thursday, August 11.

Reports from the Greater Portmore Police are that about 1:00 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when they signalled the driver of a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy motorcar to stop and he complied. The vehicle and its occupants were searched and the weapon found. Four persons- three men and a woman were arrested in relation to the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.