Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in St. Catherine

MAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT

One Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine fitted with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized during a Vehicular Check Point on the South Borough main road in St. Catherine on Thursday, August 11.

Reports from the Greater Portmore Police are that about 1:00 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when they signalled the driver of a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy motorcar to stop and he complied. The vehicle and its occupants were searched and the weapon found. Four persons- three men and a woman were arrested in relation to the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com