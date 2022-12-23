Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in St. Andrew

A team of Officers, conducting operations along the Cassava Piece main road in St. Andrew, seized one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three (3) live 9mm cartridges Thursday, December 22. No arrest was made in connection with the find.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 4:00 p.m., the team was conducting an operation, when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found inside a fowl coop, located at the back of the premises.
Investigations continue.