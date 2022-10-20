Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Little London, Westmoreland

One man was arrested on suspected breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition at the intersection of Good Hope main road and St Paul main road in Little London, Westmoreland on Tuesday, October 18.
Reports from the Little London Police are that at about 7:00 p.m., lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when they observed a man standing on the roadway. The man was accosted and searched, and a black Luger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.
His identity is being withheld at this time.