Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Little London, Westmoreland

Leave a Comment / By / October 20, 2022

One man was arrested on suspected breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition at the intersection of Good Hope main road and St Paul main road in Little London, Westmoreland on Tuesday, October 18.

Reports from the Little London Police are that at about 7:00 p.m., lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when they observed a man standing on the roadway. The man was accosted and searched, and a black Luger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

His identity is being withheld at this time.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com