Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Kingston Eastern

A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Eastern Proactive Intelligence Unit seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Homestead Road in Rollington Town, Kingston 3 on Thursday, September 08.
Reports are that about 1:30 p.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the mentioned area. A premises was searched and one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges was found in a storeroom to the rear of the premises.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.