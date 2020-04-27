Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Denham Town, Kingston

The Denham Town Police seized a Browning 9mm pistol and a magazine with eleven rounds of ammunition on Penn Street, Denham Town, Kingston 14 on Monday, April 27.

Reports are that about 11:15 a.m., a Police team was conducting a stop and search operation when a car was stopped. The car and its three occupants were searched and the firearm and ammunition were found under a passager seat of the car.

The three men were arrested in connection with the seizure, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.