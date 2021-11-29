Firearm And Ammunition Seized Santa Cruz, ST. Elizabeth

November 27, 2021 – A team of police officers assigned to the Santa Cruz Police Station seized one Remington Ruger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition on Main Street, Santa Cruz in St. Elizabeth on Saturday, November 27.

Reports are that about 1:30 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when the driver of a silver Audi motor vehicle was signalled to stop. The driver tried to escape but was apprehended by the police, searched and the weapon found.

He was taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

