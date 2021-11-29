Firearm And Ammunition Seized On The Newlands Main Road, ST. Catherine/Man In Custody

November 26, 2021 – One man was arrested following the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Newlands main road, Portmore, St. Catherine on Thursday, November 25.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:00 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions. On seeing the police, the man ran and hid inside a bar. He was accosted, searched and one .38 Taurus revolver containing four .38 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody in relation to the seizure; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.