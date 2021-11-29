Firearm And Ammunition Seized On The Newlands Main Road, ST. Catherine/Man In Custody

November 26, 2021 – One man was arrested following the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Newlands main road, Portmore, St. Catherine on Thursday, November 25. Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:00 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions. On seeing the police, the man ran and hid inside a bar. He was accosted, searched and one .38 Taurus revolver containing four .38 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession. He was subsequently taken into custody in relation to the seizure; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
November 26, 2021 – One man was arrested following the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Newlands main road, Portmore, St. Catherine on Thursday, November 25. Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:00 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions. On seeing the police, the man ran and hid inside a bar. He was accosted, searched and one .38 Taurus revolver containing four .38 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession. He was subsequently taken into custody in relation to the seizure; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

November 26, 2021 – One man was arrested following the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Newlands main road, Portmore, St. Catherine on Thursday, November 25.

 

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:00 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions. On seeing the police, the man ran and hid inside a bar. He was accosted, searched and one .38 Taurus revolver containing four .38 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody in relation to the seizure; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com