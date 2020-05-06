Firearm and Ammunition Seized Manchester

Lawmen assigned to the Manchester Police Division seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Mandeville, Manchester on Monday, May 4.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 3:00 p.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area when a premise was searched and one Bulgarian Markova pistol with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition was found

One man was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the seizure however his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

