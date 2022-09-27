Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Westmoreland, Man in Custody

The Westmoreland Police have arrested one man in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and eleven rounds of ammunition during an operation in Shaolin district, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Friday, September 23.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 5:55 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man sitting on a motorcycle. On seeing the Police, the man ran into a house. He was pursued, caught and searched. A search of the premises was also conducted. During the search, one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under a sofa cushion in the house.
He was arrested and taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.