Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Westmoreland, Man in Custody

Leave a Comment / By / September 27, 2022

The Westmoreland Police have arrested one man in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and eleven rounds of ammunition during an operation in Shaolin district, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Friday, September 23.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 5:55 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man sitting on a motorcycle. On seeing the Police, the man ran into a house. He was pursued, caught and searched. A search of the premises was also conducted. During the search, one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under a sofa cushion in the house.

He was arrested and taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com