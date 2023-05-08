Firearm Seizure in Kingston

Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Westmoreland

One firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police/military operation in Content district, Whithorn, Westmoreland on Monday, May 08.

Reports from the Westmoreland Police are that between 5:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., the team conducting operations in the area. During the search of a premises, one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with eighteen 9mm cartridges was seized.

Three people, include a teenage girl have been taken into custody; their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

