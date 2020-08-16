Firearm and Ammunition Seized In Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11

The Force’s Specialized Operations Branch (SOB) is being credited with yet

another firearm seizure, this time on Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday August 15.

Reports are that about 4:45 p.m., Police personnel assigned to the SOB carried out an operation in the

community. While searching premises, one 9mm Browning Pistol and one magazine that contained

nine 9 mm cartridges were found.

Three men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure; however their identities are being

withheld pending further investigation.

The Specialized Operations Branch received its first ministerial visit at the beginning of August, days

shy of its first anniversary. At the time, the Branch unveiled that in pursuit of its mandate to

dismantle and disrupt 41 of the country’s deadliest gangs, its first year of operations had seen the

arrest of 76 wanted persons and the seizure of over 50 firearms and more than 1100 rounds of

ammunition.