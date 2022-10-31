Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St James

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized an illegal
firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Unity Hall, St James on Saturday, October 29.
Reports from the Anchovy Police are that about 11:45 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a man was seen behaving in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the cops. He was accosted and searched. One Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds was found in his waistband.
The man was taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.