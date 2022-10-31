Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St James

Leave a Comment / By / October 31, 2022

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized an illegal

firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Unity Hall, St James on Saturday, October 29.

Reports from the Anchovy Police are that about 11:45 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a man was seen behaving in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the cops. He was accosted and searched. One Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds was found in his waistband.

The man was taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com