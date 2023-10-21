Firearm and Ammunition seized in St Elizabeth

Members assigned to the Elizabeth Police Division seized a Smith and
Wesson 357 Magnum revolver, along with six .38 rounds of ammunition along the New Holland
main road in the parish on Friday October 20.
Reports from the Black River Police are that about 11:55 p.m., lawmen were conducting patrol in
the area when a vehicle was signalled to stop. A search was conducted of the vehicle and its
occupants. During the search, the firearm and ammunition was found inside the trunk of the motor
car.
Five persons were taken into custody. Their identities are being withheld pending further
investigations.