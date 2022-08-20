Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St. Catherine, Men in Custody

A team of officers assigned to the St. Catherine South Police Division arrested three men in relation to the seized an illegal firearm and seven rounds of ammunition during an operation on Taurus Drive, Watson Grove in Gregory Park, St. Catherine on Thursday, August 18.

Reports from the Caymans Police are that about 4:14 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by three men was searched. During the search, one of the men was seen placing an object inside a bathroom. They were accosted, searched, and the object – one 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition, seized.

All three men were taken into custody; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.