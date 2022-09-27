Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St Catherine, Man in Custody

One man was arrested by a team from the St. Catherine South Police in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition during an operation in 3 East, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine on Friday, September 23.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man whose action aroused their suspicions. He was accosted, searched and one Heyward Stream 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband.
He was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.