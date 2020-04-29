Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St. Ann, Five in Custody

The St. Ann Police seized one firearm and arrested five persons during an operation in Mammee Bay, St. Ann on Monday, April 27.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 12:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when premises occupied by five men were searched. One .380 pistol with a magazine containing eight .380 rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in merino behind a refrigerator.

The five persons were subsequently taken into custody; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

