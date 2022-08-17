Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St. Andrew, Man in Custody

An illegal firearm with ammunition was seized at a party on Mannings Hill Road, St. Andrew on Wednesday, August 17. One man was taken into custody.

Reports are that about 2:30 a.m., a police team on mobile patrol visited the location in response of loud noise reports. The party was turned off, and the man seen acting in a manner that aroused the officers suspicion. He was accosted and searched; one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds taken from his waistband. He was subsequently arrested.

The identity of the man is being withheld as the Constant Spring Police continue their investigation.

