Firearm and ammunition seized in St. Andrew

Leave a Comment / By / December 27, 2023

The Hunts Bay Police seized one Taurus Millennium pistol fitted with a
magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition while on patrol along East Street in
Kingston on Sunday, December 25.
Reports from the Police are that about 3:00 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when a man
was seen along the roadway. Upon seeing the police approching the man ran and opened gunfire
at them. While evading the police the firearm fell, it was retrieved by the police and taken in to be
processed. The man managed to escaped in the area.
Investication continues.

