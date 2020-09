Jamaica News: One firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized by the Constant Spring Police on Vermont Avenue, Kingston 19 on Monday, September 28. Two men were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Reports are that during an operation about 3:20 a.m., a premise was searched. One 9mm Luger pistol along with seven 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized and the two men arrested.

The identities of the men are being withheld at this time.

Investigations continue.