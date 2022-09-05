Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Rockfort, Kingston

The Kingston Eastern Police seized one firearm and two rounds of ammunition on Windward Road, Kingston 3 in the parish on Friday, September 02. Three men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m., a team of officers was on patrol when the police observed three men standing along the roadway. The men were accosted and searched. One Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and a magazine containing two 9mm cartridges were seized.

The men were taken into custody; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Investigations continue.

