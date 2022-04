Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Portmore, St. Catherine

During a joint Police/military operation in White Lane, Naggo Head in Portmore, St. Catherine on Monday, April 04, a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized.

Reports are that between the hours of 5:30 a.m., and 8:00 a.m., several premises were searched and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition seized. Two men were taken into custody.

Investigations continue.