Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Portmore, St Catherine

A team of officers assigned to the St. Catherine South Police Division seized one firearm and thirteen rounds of ammunition during an operation along the Hellshire main road in Portmore, St. Catherine on Friday, September 23.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 11:30 p.m., the lawmen were in the area when they saw two men aboard a motorcycle travelling along the roadway. The pillion passenger was seen with a bag over his shoulder— on seeing the Police the driver of the motorcycle tried to elude the lawmen. However, the pillion fell from the motorcycle and ran leaving the bag he was carrying behind.
The bag was retrieved and a Glock .40 pistol with a magazine containing thirteen .40 rounds of ammunition was found. The driver of the motorcycle also escaped.
Investigation continues.