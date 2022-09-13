Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Ocho Rios, St Ann

September 13, 2022

A team of officers assigned to the St. Ann Police Division seized an illegal firearm and fifteen rounds of ammunition during an operation in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Monday, September 12.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that at about 10:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a business establishment was searched. The police team searched the compound of the business establishment and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found hidden in the trunk of an almond tree in the parking lot of the business establishment.

One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Investigation continues.

