A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized one firearm

and four rounds of ammunition during an operation on Sean Crescent, Rose Heights, St. James on

Sunday, June 20.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that about 9:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a

premises was searched and one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm

rounds of ammunition were seized.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.