Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Manchester

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure of a Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition on Golf View Road, Manchester on Tuesday, October 18.
Reports from the Mandeville Police are that at about 4:30 p.m., lawmen were alerted to the area, where they observed a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions. The man was accosted and searched and a firearm was taken from him.
One man is in custody in relation to this seizure.
Investigations continue.