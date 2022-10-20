Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Manchester

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure of a Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition on Golf View Road, Manchester on Tuesday, October 18.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that at about 4:30 p.m., lawmen were alerted to the area, where they observed a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions. The man was accosted and searched and a firearm was taken from him.

One man is in custody in relation to this seizure.

Investigations continue.

