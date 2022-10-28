Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Kingston

Four persons- to include a female- were arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Monday, October 17.
Charged are;
- 20-year-old Shanti Whitton of Grants Pen Drive, St Andrew
- A 17-year-old boy of Last Street, Kingston
- A 16-year-old student of Providence Lane, Kingston 5
- 27-year-old Jamar Ingram, a taxi operator of East Street, Kingston
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 10:20 p.m., lawmen intercepted a Nissan Ad Wagon motorcar on Spanish Town Road in Kingston 11. The vehicle was searched which resulted in the seizure of a Browning Single Action 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition.
The persons were subsequently charged however, their court dates have not been finalized.