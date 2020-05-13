Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Kingston Western

Lawmen assigned to the Kingston Western Police seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation at the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane, Kingston 14 on Monday, May 11.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that between the hours of 2:45 p.m., and 3:40 p.m. the police team conducted searches of four premises in the area. During a search of one of the premises, one Taurus pistol along with nine rounds of ammunition was found in a zinc roof. No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigations continue.