Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Kingston Western

Westmoreland Man Held
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Lawmen assigned to the Kingston Western Police seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation at the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane, Kingston 14 on  Monday, May 11.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that between the hours of 2:45 p.m., and 3:40 p.m. the police team conducted searches of four premises in the area. During a search of one of the premises, one Taurus pistol along with nine rounds of ammunition was found in a zinc roof. No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....