A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division arrested one man in connection with the seizure of a firearm and nine rounds of ammunition during an operation on 4th Street, Kingston on Saturday, May 16.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 11:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched. One High Standard .22 revolver, along with nine rounds of ammunition was found on the roof.

The man’s identity is being withheld.

Investigations continue.