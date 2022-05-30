Firearm And Ammunition Seized In Kingston West

2022-Lawmen assigned to the Denham Town Police seized two firearms and several
rounds of ammunition on Bentley Lane, Kingston 14 during a targeted operation on Saturday,
May 28.

Reports are that about 7:00 a.m., lawmen conducted a search of an abandoned building in the area,
which yielded a Glock pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition and a
Taurus .45 pisol along with six .45 rounds of ammunition.

No one arrested was arrested in connection to the seizure.

 

