Firearm And Ammunition Seized In Kingston West

2022-Lawmen assigned to the Denham Town Police seized two firearms and several

rounds of ammunition on Bentley Lane, Kingston 14 during a targeted operation on Saturday,

May 28.

Reports are that about 7:00 a.m., lawmen conducted a search of an abandoned building in the area,

which yielded a Glock pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition and a

Taurus .45 pisol along with six .45 rounds of ammunition.

No one arrested was arrested in connection to the seizure.

