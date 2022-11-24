Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Kingston 17, Two Men in Custody

Firearm and Ammunition Seized: A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Eastern Police Division seized an illegal firearm and fifty rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Balkan Avenue, Kingston 17 on Tuesday, November 22.
Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 9:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by two men was searched. During the search, one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with two magazines and fifty 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in an oats box that was inside a refrigerator.
Two men were taken into custody in relation to this seizure.
However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.