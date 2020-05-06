Firearm and ammunition seized in Kingston 14

One firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation at Chestnut Lane, Kingston 14 on Tuesday, May 5. One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the Kingston Western Police are that about 4:45 a.m., a joint Police/Military team conducted an operation in the area. A premises was searched and one Smith and Wesson Springfield handgun and a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized.

The identity of the person taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.

 

