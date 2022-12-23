Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Kingston 13

Firearm and Ammunition Seized: Police assigned to the St. Andrew South Proactive Investigations Unit (PIU) seized one 9mm pistol along with eight 9mm rounds of ammunition on 3rd Street, Greenwich Farm, Kingston 13 on Thursday, December 22.

Reports are that about 7:08 p.m., the team was on patrol in the area, when a group of men were seen standing on the roadway. Upon seeing the police, the men dispersed in different directions. A search of the area was conducted; the firearm and ammunition were found inside a board building. No arrest was made in connection with the find.

Investigations continue.

