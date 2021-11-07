FIREARM AND AMMUNITION SEIZED IN HAYES, CLARENDON THREE MEN IN CUSTODY

The Clarendon Police seized one Trabzon 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Hayes, Clarendon on Thursday, November 4. Three men were taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 4:00 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a Toyota Probox motor car parked on the roadway with three men aboard. The men’s actions aroused their suspicions and the police accosted them and searched the motor vehicle. During the search, the illegal firearm and ammunition were found.

The investigation continues.