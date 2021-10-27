Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Hanover

Lawmen assigned to the Hanover Division have seized another illegal firearm, this time on Prosper Road, Lucea in the parish on Monday, October 25. One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that at 11:30 p.m., lawmen were on patrol when two men were seen travelling on a motorcycle. The pillion passenger reportedly pointed a firearm at the police and the police pursued them. The motorcycle crashed into an embankment during the pursuit. Both men fled after the crash, leaving behind a 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Shortly after, detectives followed up on leads and apprehended one man suspected of being involved in the incident at his home. His identity is being withheld as they continue their investigations.

Meanwhile, three persons, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and four rounds of ammunition at their home in Sandy Bay, Mount Pelier in Hanover on Sunday, October 24.

In that incident, the Lucea Police report that a pre-dawn operation was carried out about 4:30 a.m. A Sig Sauer 9mm pistol along with four 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a bag inside of the bathroom. All three persons were taken into custody, however, their identities are being withheld at this time.

Investigations continue.