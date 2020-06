One chrome .44 pistol with two rounds of .44 cartridges was seized behind a premises on Grants Pen Drive on Monday, June 01.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., lawmen carried out an operation in the area when a section of a premises was searched and the firearm was found. No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.