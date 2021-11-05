Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Grants Pen, Kingston 8, Five Men in Custody

MAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT

A team of officers assigned to the St. Andrew South Division seized a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on St. Joseph’s Road in Kingston on Wednesday, November 03. 

 

Five men were taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

 

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 4:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw five men sitting on a wall. On seeing the police, one of the men reportedly dropped a bag. The men were accosted and the bag was retrieved. Upon closer examination, the illegal firearm and ammunition were seen inside of the bag. 

 

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.

