Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Denham Town, Kingston

A team of officers assigned to the Denham Town Police seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a snap raid along Bread Lane, Denham Town in the parish on Thursday, March 09.
Reports are that about 11:30 p.m., lawmen were on operation in the area when a group of men scattered upon the view of the police. The area was searched and a Black and Silver Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges was found beside a tree on the ground.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.