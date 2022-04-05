Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Constant Spring, St. Andrew

One Keltec 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized along Glen Drive in Kingston 8 on Monday, April 04.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 3:30 a.m., several men were seen along the roadway. Upon seeing the Police, the men ran. The area was searched and the weapon along with the ammunition found along the roadway. No one was arrested in connection with the find.

Investigations continue.