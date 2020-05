One man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in the Moneymusk Housing Scheme, Clarendon on Sunday, May 03.

Reports from the Hayes Police are that about 10:40 a.m., officers were on patrol in the area when a man was searched. One Browning 9mm pistol containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband. He was subsequently arrested

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.