Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Amity Hall, St. James

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized one Intratec 9mm sub-machine gun with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Amity Hall, St. James on Thursday, May 19.

Reports from the Amity Hall Police are that about 9:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men. On seeing the police, the men ran. The police team pursued the men, however, they escaped. A search of the area was conducted and firearm and ammunition was found under a house.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.